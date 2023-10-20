Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 1,729,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,694. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

