Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. 44,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

