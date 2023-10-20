Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $197,187,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 174,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,793. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.24 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

