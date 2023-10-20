Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.05. The company had a trading volume of 939,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

