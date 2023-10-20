Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 119,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,537. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.