Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.63. 33,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

