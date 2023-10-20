Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 703,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,801. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.