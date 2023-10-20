Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,267 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in V.F. by 74.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after buying an additional 3,188,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. 1,066,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.