Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 515,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,673. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.