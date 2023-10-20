Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,283,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,793. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.