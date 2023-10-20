Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,736 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 588,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,634. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

