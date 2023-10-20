Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.18. 12,565,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,241,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

