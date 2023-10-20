Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

