VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

