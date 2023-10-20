Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.5 %
VOD stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
