Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.