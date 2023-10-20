Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VODGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

