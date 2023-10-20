Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

VOD opened at $9.32 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

