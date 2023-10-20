voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Head-To-Head Contrast

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares voxeljet and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.33 million 0.38 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.87 Rigetti Computing $14.39 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rigetti Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for voxeljet and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

voxeljet presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.25%. Given voxeljet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

voxeljet beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

