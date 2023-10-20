Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,257 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.59 and a 200 day moving average of $278.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.