Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.48

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1452108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.