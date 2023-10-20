Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 2,263,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,129,945. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

