Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.51 (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.