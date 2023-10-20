Waste Management (WM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2023 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $181.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $177.50 to $165.00.

10/5/2023 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $157.79. 389,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

