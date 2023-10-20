Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) & Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A Capri 8.44% 34.58% 9.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capri $5.62 billion 1.06 $616.00 million $3.48 14.72

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Capri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Watches of Switzerland Group and Capri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watches of Switzerland Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Capri 0 14 0 0 2.00

Capri has a consensus price target of $51.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Capri’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Summary

Capri beats Watches of Switzerland Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services. Watches of Switzerland Group plc was founded in 1775 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

