Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $354.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $354.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco has a 52 week low of $232.59 and a 52 week high of $388.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

