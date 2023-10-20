Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS.

NYSE:WSO opened at $353.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

