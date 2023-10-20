Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

META opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on META. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

