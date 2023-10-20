WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,164 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.52 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

