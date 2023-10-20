WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.8% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.35 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

