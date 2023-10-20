WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

