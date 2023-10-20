WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

