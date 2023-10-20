WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $245.23. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.