WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,772,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $718.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

