WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $169,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

