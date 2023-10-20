WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $190,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.61 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.