WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:FJUL opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.