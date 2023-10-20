WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

IDEV stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

