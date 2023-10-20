WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $47.76 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.