WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $7,029,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $513.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

