WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

