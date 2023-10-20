WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $168.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

