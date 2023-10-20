WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 947 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 29.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS DFEB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

