WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

