WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after buying an additional 289,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,206,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $102.79 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

