WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.