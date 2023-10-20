WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $8.19 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

