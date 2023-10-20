WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $53.99 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $79.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.