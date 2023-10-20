Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

