Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.88 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

