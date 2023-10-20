Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

