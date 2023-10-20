Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

